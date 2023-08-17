Darius Rucker rocks the open air of Harveys Outdoor Arena Saturday night

Darius Rucker

Provided / Harvey’s Outdoor Arena



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Multi-platinum recording artist and inductee of the Grand Ole Opry, Darius Rucker will take the stage at Harvey’s Outdoor Arena Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Rucker and his band will be coming in hot with the 2023 Starting Fires Tour, which kicked off June 15.

According to his website, Since releasing his first country music album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans, with four number one albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus ten number one singles at country radio and 11 gold, platinum or multi-platinum certified hits.

In 2014 he won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual Country Music Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. Follow up single “My Masterpiece” is available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

Opening for Rucker is Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, an Americana band hailing from Tennessee.

“His band, his crew, they’ve all been doing this for a very long time. They’re super hospitable, easy to be around, very generous,” Holcomb said, adding he’s been performing a song with Rucker and the two have been playing golf together on the tour.

The band is touring their latest album, Strangers No More, which came out June 9 of this year.

This marks the band’s 9th album and the first since COVID-19.

“Philosophically [the album] is about community, leaving isolation. This album came out in the wake of COVID where our world was kind of turned upside down, there’s all kinds of political and partisan division and tension and there is isolation because of COVID and I just wanted to make a record that spoke to that tension but also tried to find a light at the end of the tunnel,” Holcomb said.

He describes the album as a band-wide collaborative effort.

“We just kind of missed being on a stage together, it was nice to have that break and mental reset but coming out of that, we were playing at our best,” Holcomb said.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Darius Rucker concert, visit: https://www.dariusrucker.com/events/lake-tahoe-harveys-outdoor-arena