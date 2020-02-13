Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra performs Sunday at Harrah’s

Relive Grateful Dead with the Dark Star Orchesta this weekend.

Provided

If you go ... What: Dark Star Orchestra Winter 2020 tour When: 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 Where: South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe (15 Hwy 50 Stateline) Tickets: $35-70 Info: www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows

Are you a Grateful Dead fan?

At 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino, see the musical reincarnation of one of the most accredited bands throughout time.

Dark Star Orchestra revives the timeless music of the Grateful Dead.

Based out of Chicago, Illinois, the ultimate Grateful Dead tribute band was formed in 1997 with the Dark Star Orchestra.

Dark Star Orchestra uses iconic and historic performances to recreate their own Grateful Dead experience for their audience.

They have become so renowned that even five original members of Grateful Dead have performed on stage with them.

Dark Star Orchestra is made up of Jeff Mattson, Lisa Mackey, Dino English, Rob Koritz, Skip Vangelas.

Don’t miss your chance to revisit a classic show.

The show is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets are available for $35-70 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows.