DA’s Caldor Fire case goes up in smoke

The decision to not take to trial the case of the father and son accused of starting the Caldor Fire was reached not due to a smoking gun, but rather smoldering bullets. El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Vicki Ashworth ruled the prosecution’s case against the pair lacked sufficient evidence to be taken to trial, in no small part due to a study initially submitted to support the District Attorney’s claim the fire was sparked by gunshots.

Travis Shane Smith and his father David Smith were identified as potential suspects early on in the investigation into the cause of the wildfire that burned 221,835 acres, damaged more than 1,000 structures and injured more than 20 people.

Eyewitness testimony from two individuals who had been camping near the area of origin for the fire indicated they had seen two men riding in a side-by-side Polaris RZR over a ridge and shortly afterward heard gunshots coming from that direction. Twenty or 30 minutes later, those same two men were seen driving away, stopping momentarily to warn the campers — Robert Bossard and Michael Patrick, also known as “Miner Mike” — that a fire had started, and that they were unable to put it out. Bossard testified at the Smiths’ pretrial he had heard one of the men shush the other and say “don’t say that” when they first mentioned the fire while warning the men.

David, left and Travis Shane Smith, center, sit with their attorneys Mark Reichel and Linda Parisi Dec. 29 at they await a decision from Judge Vicki Ashworth following a four-day pretrial process. Odin Rasco / Mountain Democrat

The pair, determined by GPS data and cell phone records to be the Smiths, drove to a spot down the road where they could get cell service, and called 911 to inform first responders that a fire had started. The Smiths explained to 911 dispatchers they had seen a fire break out and had attempted to extinguish it, but it had spread too quickly for them to contain.

Mark Reichel, Travis’ attorney, argued the Smith’s conduct proved claims of recklessness were unfounded, as they had tried to do the right thing by warning others and stopping the fire when they spotted it.

“It’s often not what the lawyer does in the courtroom at all, it’s what the clients have done before they meet the lawyer,” Reichel told reporters outside the courthouse Dec. 29 after Ashworth had given her ruling. “What we did today was really got justice for them. They did it for themselves before they met their lawyers, OK, but the system worked today.”

As wildfire investigators combed over the area of origin for the fire using a meticulous grid-search, multiple copper fragments and other remains of fired ammunition of various calibers were recovered. Investigators also located a discarded pair of ear plugs in a gravel area near where the fire started (though no precise area of ignition was determined by investigators, they did find the general location where the fire began).

DNA testing conducted on the ear plugs determined that Travis Smith had worn them. Other pieces of evidence found at the scene, including multiple beverage containers and a cigarette butt, were tested but did not match either of the Smiths’ DNA. The DNA samples that were recovered but did not match the Smiths were not compared against a database, according to testimony from one of the experts who worked at the lab.

Though the DA’s Office repeatedly attempted to get Patrick on the stand, they were unable to locate him. A recording of an interview with him in the Tahoe area was a late submission into evidence that was instrumental in Ashworth’s ruling. Though Bossard and Patrick both said they had avoided using campfires or shooting due to drought conditions, Patrick told investigators he heard gunfire in the area days prior to when the Smiths arrived.

Patrick’s recollection of gunshots on previous days, paired with evidence of multiple spent rounds from a plethora of different firearms made it clear to Ashworth that shooting was a frequent occurrence in the area.

Officer Matthew Swanson, a wildfire investigator with the Forest Service, was subject to multiple calls to the witness stand over the course of the pretrial, which was extended three times to allow time for witness examination and Ashworth’s decision. Swanson testified to how investigators determined the origin area of the fire, and also explained in detail how they narrowed down the potential cause of the fire to two possible factors.

One potential cause, a hot-set or other case of arson was not eliminated as a possibility as there was no evidence to prove otherwise, according to Swanson. However, Swanson explained the Forest Service investigation determined the Caldor Fire started due to a combination of severe drought conditions and a bullet-strike-caused ignition.

The basis for Swanson’s findings relied on a 2013 study published by the U.S. Forest Service titled “A study of ignition by rifle bullets” and the findings of a Bureau of Land Management investigation into the cause of a fire in Nevada in July 2016. The lawyers for the defense, Reichel and Linda Parisi, spent much time in cross-examination challenging how applicable the study was due to significant differences in temperature and humidity at the time of the Caldor Fire compared to the controlled conditions used in the experiment. Ultimately, the study ended up working in the defense’s favor due to one sentence that cast significant doubt on the DA’s case:

“The process of transition from smoldering incipient ignition to spreading fire may take some time (minutes to days, even weeks).”

Taking the long smolder time reported in the study along with Patrick’s account of gunshots in the area days prior, Ashworth determined the evidence presented by the DA could not prove it was the Smiths’ or someone else’s shooting that caused the fire.

Additionally, Ashworth turned to the 1982 California decision of People v. Budish, a case similar enough to the Smiths’ to provide context on whether or not their actions met the court’s definition of recklessness. Judge Ashworth concluded the Smiths’ actions were not in line with the burden of blatant disregard of safety warnings, given that weather conditions outside of their control led to the exacerbation of the fire.

Due to her findings, Ashworth ruled the Smiths could not be called to question in trial on any of the fire-related charges that had been brought against them.

Celebrating their success on the steps of the courthouse, Reichel and Parisi took a moment to speak to the press, remarking on the burden the fire-starting accusations had been on the Smiths.

“Unfortunately, just unique circumstances caused them to be charged with one of the most heinous, infamous crimes you could possibly imagine being charged with, while they had to remain in the same community,” Reichel said. “What happened to them is a stain you can probably never bleach out of your reputation. Their life savings went into this. Where do you go to get your reputation back? To get your retirement funds back?”

“It’s difficult on both fronts, both within the community and their reputation as well as the financial impact to them,” Parisi added. “It’s traumatizing.”

The DA’s Office put out a press release regarding the court’s ruling, reaffirming the evidence presented placing the Smiths at the start of the fire. The release also states the U.S. Forest Service’s findings that a bullet strike was the probable cause of the fire, going on to say the office has no further comment at this time due to charges still pending.

Though charges related to the fire have been thrown out, both Smiths still face more time in court, as Ashworth did find sufficient evidence for trial that David possessed a gun silencer and Travis possessed a machine gun. Reichel shared he hopes to have an order put through the court that will throw out the search used as evidence against Travis. The Smiths are scheduled to return to court Feb. 2 for an arraignment.