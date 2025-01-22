Date changed for Kirkwood’s Natural Selection Tour
Due to a period of high-pressure and limited recent snowfall, the Natural Selection Tour Duel hosted at Kirkwood Mountain Resort will now be held on February 12–15.
During this time, two of the world’s top freeride snowboarders will compete head-to-head on Kirkwood’s natural big-mountain terrain.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.