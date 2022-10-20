Daughters of American Revolution to honor Vietnam War veterans

Past regent, Rosemary Manning, pinning the Vietnam Veterans during the November 2021 program.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Friday, Nov. 11, the American Legion Post 795 will be hosting its annual Veteran’s Day Program to honor all American veterans who have served in all branches of the US military.

This year, the Lake Tahoe Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a member of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemorative Partner Program, will be there to give special recognition to Vietnam War veterans and their families and to thank them for their service and sacrifice on behalf of a grateful Nation. All local Vietnam War veterans are invited to attend and will be recognized and presented with a Vietnam Veteran commemorative lapel pin and certificate.

The Veteran’s Day Program will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Post 795, located at 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.