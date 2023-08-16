Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Legion sponsor a U.S. Flag Retirement Bin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Many people in the South Lake Tahoe community proudly display an American flag in front of their homes and businesses, but what to do with the flag when it becomes worn and in poor condition? Solving the problem, a new U.S. flag retirement bin is now available to accept worn out flags at the Grocery Outlet Supermarket, located at 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Laura Trimberger, regent of the Lake Tahoe Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and Commander Tom Millham of the American Legion Post 795, whose organizations both sponsored the flag collection bin, presented it to Ryan Shouten, store operator of Grocery Outlet on August 15.

The bin is located at the main entrance and exit to the store. The public is encouraged to deposit any worn U.S. flags there that are in such condition that they can no longer be flown respectfully.

All flags collected will be formally retired at the annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 14 held annually at the American Legion.