Daughters of the American Revolution Tahoe Chapter gives Community Service Award

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution awarded the Community Service Award to Chris Sneed at their October chapter meeting.

Vice Regent Rosemary Manning, Americanism Committee Chair Cameran Stolz, Chris Sneed Provided

This award is bestowed upon an individual who has made a contribution to their community in an outstanding manner through voluntary heroic, civic, benevolent service, or by organizing or participating in community activities.

“Sneed has shown outstanding patriotism over the past 22 years with his annual flag raising event in honor of those Americans who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on 9/11,” a DAR press release said.

Chris Sneed placing the flag on the rock on Spooner Summit. Provided

Each September 10, Sneed places a new U.S. flag on a craggy outcropping on Spooner Summit.

In addition to the Community Service Award certificate and pin, Sneed was awarded with a U.S. flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol on 9/11/2023. For more information on NSDAR, go to: http://www.laketahoe.californiadar.org .