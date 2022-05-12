Dave Mason brings World in changes tour to Lake Tahoe
Guitarist and songwriter Dave Mason is bringing his World in Changes Tour to Lake Tahoe this weekend.
Mason, formerly of the band Traffic, will appear at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.
Mason’s career spans half a century and encompasses producing, performing, and song writing.
Fans and critics alike hail Mason as one of the most talented songwriters and guitarists in the world – which is why he is still performing over 100 shows a year to sold-out crowds.
Mason has been playing guitar most of his life. By age 15, he had founded two bands: The Deep Feeling, and The Hellions.
At 18, the Worcester, England native teamed up with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood to form the legendary band Traffic.
At 19, Mason penned the song “Feelin’ Alright” — the rock anthem, first recorded by Traffic and then covered by dozens of other artists (including Joe Cocker), cemented legacies for both Masons and Traffic and had a profound influence over rock music that continues today.
Tickets are available and range from $54 to $184.
