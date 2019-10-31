Dave Mason Feelin’ Alright Tour this weekend at MontBleu

Dave Mason will bring his Feelin’ Alright Tour to Lake Tahoe this Saturday, Nov. 2 at MontBleu Resort, Casino and Spa.

Mason’s Feelin’ Alright Tour will feature popular songs such as “Dear Mr. Fantasy” “All Along The Watchtower” “Rock & Roll Stew” and, of course, “Feelin’ Alright.”

Mason will also be playing the songs that inspired him and his music.

Mason, a South Lake Tahoe resident, will be joined by his band, Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Alvino Bennett on drums, Anthony Patler on bass, keyboards and vocals, and Gretchen Rhodes on vocals. Mason is known for his impressive vocal and guitar skills.

He was a founding member of the band Traffic at age 18. He left the band in 1969 to pursue a solo career. His solo career was successful earning him three gold records and one platinum. His time with Traffic also helped him be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Mason continues to perform solo.

Mason has been performing for more than five decades, and has performed and recorded with prominent artists such as the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Fleetwood Mac and Steve Winwood among other notable musicians.

Tickets for the concert range from $30-60.