Dave Mason plays Friday at Stateline

Hall-of-Famer Dave Mason to play Friday at MontBleu.

Provided

Rock ’n’ roll legend Dave Mason will keep the crowd “Feelin’ Alright.”

The prolific star will perform at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Mason got his start at the age of 15 and was a founding member of the band Traffic at the age of 18.

He left Traffic to pursue his solo career in 1969 which has landed him three gold records and one platinum.

Not only has he had a significant solo career but he has collaborated with some of music’s best including Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac and many more.

He was included into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 along with the other members of Traffic.

Mason will be performing all of the fan favorites, “Only You Know And I Know,” “We Just Disagree,” “Every Woman,” “All Along The Watchtower,” and “Rock N Roll Stew.”

And of course, he’ll be performing the tour’s namesake, “Feelin’ Alright.”

Mason wrote his arguably best song when he was 19 on a trip to Greece. The song has been covered by music’s greats including, Three Dog Night, Diana Ross and the Jackson Five, Joe Crocker and many more.

Tickets are available for $30-60 at Ticketmaster.com.