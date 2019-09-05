Dave Matthews Band playing at Harveys

Dave Matthews Band closes out the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series Friday, Sept. 7.

Dave Matthews Band via Facebook

If you go ... What: Dave Matthews Band concert When: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6 Where: Harveys Outdoor Arena (18 US Highway 50, Stateline) Tickets: Sold out Info: www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows

Dave Matthews Band returns to South Lake Tahoe this weekend after releasing its ninth album last summer.

The Grammy-award winning group will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys and play in front of a sold-out audience.

The band formed in the early ’90s in Virginia and released its first album “Remember Two Things” in 1993.

The album was recorded live and debuted on the college charts as the highest independent entry and went onto be certified gold.

The ninth album “Come Tomorrow” debuted at number one of the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in June 2018, six years after their last offering “Away From the World.”

It was the seventh straight album that debuted on top of the charts.

DMB is known for playing different versions of their studio songs in front of fans.

The band crosses over many musical genres like rock, jazz, folk, funk and pop.

The arena is an all ages venue but parents are discouraged to bring infants.

Also, don’t show up with backpacks or oversized bags, coolers, poles, umbrellas, sticks, drones, laser pointers, weapons of any kind or projectiles, unauthorized cameras with removable lenses, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks, metal framed bleacher and beach chairs, metal containers and beverage containers larger than 17 ounces, they’re not allowed.