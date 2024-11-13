David Jinkens and Keith Roberts respond to City Council seat win

David Jinkens and Keith Roberts won the City of South Lake Tahoe City Council seats, Nov. 5.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Unofficial election reports place David Jinkens and Keith Roberts ahead for the two City Council seats in South Lake Tahoe and the candidates have already started expressing their thanks.

“I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for those who voted for me and supported my campaign for city council,” Jinkens said in an email to constituents.

Jinkens, who garnered the most votes, is already getting to work by scheduling meetings with various city and regional officials before he gets sworn in. The 14-year retiree dusted off his resume to run for city council. His campaign slogan, “Commonsense and Proven Leadership,” acknowledge his former role as South Lake Tahoe city manager. He served in that capacity for eight years before retiring in 2010.

“I look forward to serving all members of the community and working with other members of the city council to find common goals and an agreed upon way to achieve them,” he said in his letter.

He highlighted the importance of a strong and healthy local economy that supports and nurtures local businesses and job growth. He also stated the city needs to encourage business retention, business expansion and environmentally healthy new business development.

Jinkens has been outspoken against Measure N, which failed to pass. Instead, Jinkens said the city needs to work with existing affordable housing providers and others to find ways to address housing needs for residents.

He also emphasized that federal and state landowners in the city limits and the Tahoe basin need to make their properties as fire safe as possible.

The 22-year resident promises to be a good listener and problem solver. “I will make myself available to the community members who wish to discuss matters of concern with me and doing additional outreach.”

Roberts, who’s campaign slogan offered “Common Sense over Nonsense,” received the second most votes, earning him the second city council seat. “I am truly humbled by all the support I have received and by how many people helped me during my campaign and getting my message out.”

He said he knows the victory brings with it responsibility. “The real celebration begins when the work starts, and we begin to improve our city and our homes together!”

The 40-year executive chef is set on making a difference out of the gate by improving public transit, and moving forward with the recently formed South Shore Transit JPA. He also intends on working on staffing levels and paid training for new snowplow equipment.

Also outspoken against Measure N, Roberts hopes to help mend the divide he says the measure created.

That’s not the only measure he plans on addressing. He also wishes to fix Measure T, “so we can recoup lost visitors who spend money in town, but create enforcement so they respect our home.”

Roberts is currently the chief operating officer for Ted Kennedy’s restaurant group in the Heavenly Village, overseeing California Burger, Poke Rock, South of North Brewery, Social House, the community speakeasy, Noel’s, and Gym Love.

Jinkens and Roberts won against Aimi Xistra, Nick Speal, Caitlin McMahon, Heather Cade-Bauer and Marjorie “M” Green.

The newly elected councilmembers will replace councilmembers Cristi Creegan and Devin Middlebrook.

Both will take their oaths of office and attend their first council meeting as councilmembers on Dec. 10.