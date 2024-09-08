Davis Fire ‘lined up with home plate,’ 76% contained

Update as 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13: The Davis Fire is 76% contained and remains at 5,824 acres.

The fire remained in its footprint again today and containment numbers more than doubled.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Fire Chief, Charles Moore put it in terms baseball enthusiasts could relate to.

“The winning run is on second base, the batter just hit a line drive into center field, and the runner is coming around third base and he’s lined up with home plate.”

If you’re not familiar with baseball, he summed it up with, “We’re on the verge of big success here.”

The eastern perimeter and most of the northern perimeter are contained.

Authorities continued lifting evacuation orders Friday in an east to west direction as far as Montreux. For the latest evacuation orders, visit perimetermap.com

Saturday’s weather brings cautionary fire conditions. According to National Weather Service meteorologist, Bladen Breitreiter, humidity will be on the edge of critical fire weather levels and there will be an uptick in winds. Sunday follows with colder temperatures, increased humidity and wind gusts up to 50-60 mph.

“Even though we have that, we’re not going to have the humidity to truly produce critical fire weather conditions.”

Rain may potentially follow on Monday.

Fire Behavior Analyst Stuart Turner analyzed what this weather means for the fire. According to his models, “it really doesn’t want to move really hard.”

He said, with the work firefighters have done to pull the flaming edge back 200 feet on most of the fire, he isn’t too worried about the fire spreading.

“Even though with these humidities and these temperatures and these wind speeds, spotting does become a problem again,” he explained, “it’s going to be tough for those spots to make it over that 200 feet to get out into the fresh fuels. So I’m not expecting any kind of perimeter growth over the next several days.”

The surrounding forest is under a closure order.

Mt. Rose Highway remains closed, starting past Montreux until Fairview Blvd. near Incline Village.

Update as of 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12: The Davis Fire is 37% contained and sits at 5,824 acres on Thursday.

According to an update by U.S. Forest Service-Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, “through the strong work and dedicated efforts of ground crews daily and nightly, the fire experienced minimal growth yesterday. This progress was achieved despite challenging weather conditions, the remote and rugged terrain in the western area, and the complexities of the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) environment.”

Yesterday, aircraft operations were suspended after 9 a.m. due to winds reaching 75 MPH on the ridgetops. Firefighters focused on extinguishing hot spots near the perimeter and continuously patrolling unburned areas looking for any new spots the fire stayed within its footprint.

“The southern perimeter of the fire, from Highway 580 in Washoe Valley to the upper edge near Mount Rose, is largely secured with fire hose and handline. Dozer lines and hose lays have been strategically placed to protect all communities located south-southwest of Highway 431 near Galena Forest and Callahan. Water tenders and portable water tanks set up in place to make water usage readily available,” the Forest Service post stated.

There is low to moderate fire behavior expected today. Cooler temperatures and a substantial decrease in winds are forecast for the next few days. Temperature will be around 70 degrees. Relative humidity levels are expected to reach around 60% today, a significant increase from the 12% recorded yesterday. This dramatic shift will positively support containment efforts.

Update as 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10: Fire officials have announced the first containment numbers for the Davis Fire since it first started on Saturday. They’ve reported the 5,646 acre fire 31% contained Tuesday evening.

However, officials warn conditions are likely to change Wednesday.

“When you leave here you probably won’t see much smoke,” Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, Fire Chief Charles Moore told community members at Tuesday night’s meeting. “That’s going to change tomorrow.”

A PDS event is forecasted for Wednesday, Sept. 11. That stands for particularly dangerous situation pertaining to a red flag warning. The fire chief recalls only one of these events in the last five years. Winds of 40 mph are forecasted with gusts up to 70 mph at ridges and 65 mph in the valley.

Not only could high winds lead to rapid growth of the fire, they could also hamper suppression efforts by grounding fire aircraft. The fire is projected to spread 3-7 miles primarily north.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded evacuations for neighborhoods east of Thomas Creek Road to an evacuation warning. However, evacuation orders are still in place for areas west of Thomas Creek.

With dangerous conditions forecasted tomorrow, officials are telling the public to be on alert for increased evacuations, particularly for Thomas Creek and Arrow Creek residents.

Washoe County Schools have cancelled Wednesday classes.

A recording of Tuesday night’s community meeting and update is available U.S. Forest Service-Humboldt-Toiyable National Forest’s Facebook page .

Update as of 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10: Today, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) sent a letter calling on President Biden and his Administration to stand ready to approve requests for federal resources Northern Nevada may need to fight the Davis Fire in Washoe County, help communities recover, and allow the area to rebuild stronger. In just a few days, the Davis Fire continues to be zero percent contained and has burned over 5,000 acres, threatened 15,000 homes, caused hundreds of evacuations, left thousands without power, and already destroyed more than a dozen structures.

“Over the weekend, an aggressive wildfire broke out in Northern Nevada, beginning at Davis Creek Regional Park and spreading through Washoe Valley and part of the south Reno area,” wrote Senator Rosen. “As this fire continues to threaten lives, homes, businesses, and livelihoods, I ask that you and your Administration stand ready to provide any federal resources necessary to fight this fire, help communities recover, and allow for this area to build back stronger”

“In Fiscal Year 2024 alone, Congress appropriated over $4 billion for wildfire suppression and management at the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which I was proud to help draft and get signed into law, included $5 billion for wildland fire mitigation and management over five years for the U.S. Forest Service and DOI,” she continued. “As Nevada residents face this latest wave of wildfires, I urge your Administration to continue to allocate these funds in a way where communities like those in Northern Nevada, who need them most, can access and utilize them for critical wildfire management and recovery activities”

The full text of the letter can be found HERE .

Update as of 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10: Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest Service has placed the Davis Fire at 5,596 acres.

Today, fire crews are continuing to work on perimeter control, especially in areas of high activity.

All evacuations remain in place. At this time, there are no public escorts into the evacuated areas due to fire activity.

Monday night, all three major broadcast television stations went off air due to their transmitter towers on Slide Mountain being impacted by power outages in the area due to the wildfire.

Fourteen structures are currently known to be impacted.

Interstate 580 is open between Reno and Carson City. Mt. Rose Highway remains closed.

Old U.S. Highway 395 is still closed from East Lake Boulevard to Bowers Mansion Interchange. For updates on road closures, visit: nvroads.com .

A community meeting will take place Tuesday evening at Depoali Middle School, 9300 Wilbur May Parkway, at 7 p.m., inviting those impacted by the fire.

Update as of 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10: The Washoe County School District has cancelled Tuesday classes at nine schools, including Incline High School, Incline Middle School, and Incline Elementary School.

Galena High School, Marce Herz Middle School, Hunsberger Elementary School, Lenz Elementary School, Pleasant Valley Elementary School, and Marvin Picollo School are also cancelled today.

As of 6:30 p.m., Monday, Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest Service estimated the Davis Fire at 5,000 acres with containment still at 0%.

ALERT Wildfire camera view of the Davis Fire at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Provided / ALERT Wildfire

The firefighters’ are working to keep the fire south and east of Mt. Rose Highway. On the northern flank, crews are working to construct hand lines and secure the fire perimeter, while on the southern boundary, crews are mopping up hotspots around structures.

The service reports the west and north flank of the fire remain active. There, dozers and hand crews are constructing fire lines and directly attacking the fire when possible. Scooper aircraft were assisting by dropping water in conjunction with hand line and dozer lines.

Airplanes scoop water from Sand Harbor on Monday, Sept. 9. Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue has announced a Red Flag Warning today, starting at 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Wednesday, warning of gusty winds and low humidity.

Today, they expect southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

On Wednesday, they’re preparing for west-to-southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Update as of 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9: Resources from all over the country are being sent to aid in the Davis Fire, according to an update provided by agency leaders Monday afternoon.

“This fire is far from being out,” Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Fire Chief, Charles Moore, said. “It is still burning in heavy timber.” He estimates hundreds of homes are still threatened by this fire.

“Tomorrow is going to really test this fire, and it’s entirely possible that this fire is going to look differently tomorrow,” the chief said, “if the wind is going to do what the wind is going to do and move this fire to a point where we’re very concerned about communities.” They expect a wind event tomorrow as well as red flag warnings ahead.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam reminded the public to stay away from the area. “If you don’t belong in this area, we’d ask that you stay out. You will be stopped, and we will ask why you’re in that area.”

He said those who do need to grab something from their homes in the evacuated area can go to the Redfield Campus where patrols will escort residents to their home.

Tuesday, agencies will have a community meeting at Depoali Middle School, 9300 Wilbur May Parkway, at 7 p.m., inviting those impacted by the fire.

There have been no changes to evacuations and road closures.

Photo from the first day of the DavisFire. Crews were keeping the fire west of Galena Bridge, out of Pleasant Valley. Courtesy photo provided by TMFPD

Update as of 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported Monday morning, Sept. 9, that an updated map shows the fire at 4,703 acres.

While the fire held in most areas overnight, crews are expecting wind gusts again today.

There have been no changes to evacuations. For more details on evacuation locations, visit: perimetermap.com .

Mt. Rose Highway remains closed from the summit to US-395 Alternate. Old U.S. Highway 395 is still closed from East Lake Boulevard to Bowers Mansion Interchange. For updates on road closures, visit: nvroads.com .

600 fire personnel are currently on scene of the fire that broke out Saturday afternoon at the Davis Creek Regional Park.

An updated map shows the Davis Fire at 4,703 acres as Monday morning, Sept. 9. Courtesy photo provided by TMFPD

Update as of 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8: The Washoe County School District has cancelled classes Monday, Sept. 9 due to the Davis Fire, including Incline Middle School and Incline High School.

“Working with public safety officials, this cancellation is necessary to ensure the safety of our students, families, and staff members, while also helping our region’s public safety personnel,” WCSD’s update reads.

This announcement comes as Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Sunday.

Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest Service estimates the fire at approximately 6,500 acres and 0% contained as of 7 p.m.

The fire is burning heavy timber and brush as gusty winds are forecasted throughout the week.

The Forest Service reports 14 structures impacted, but the number could climb once it is safe to further assess the damage.

“Fire activity increased with afternoon winds, but fire crews were able to hold the eastern, northern, and southern boundaries,” the agency’s update says and continues, “The southern end of the western front experienced the most rapid growth moving to the north and northeast along the Mt. Rose Highway.”

Suppression efforts are focused on protecting life, property, and critical infrastructures.

Interstate 580 between Reno and Carson City, Nevada, as well as Old U.S. Highway 395 to Eastlake Boulevard have reopened. Old U.S. Highway 395 is still closed from East Lake Boulevard to Bowers Mansion Interchange. Mt. Rose Highway remains closed. For updates on road closures, visit: nvroads.com .

Authorities advise caution when traveling through the area as emergency vehicles and fire apparatus are entering and exiting roadways and power outages have impacted some traffic signals. They ask the public to avoid the area.

Evacuations are impacting between 12,000 to 14,000 people, including those residing in areas of Sky Tavern, Mt. Rose Ski Resort, and Logan Meadows.

For more details on evacuation locations, visit: perimetermap.com .

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest are in unified command in management of the fire.

Cooperating agencies include Reno Fire Department, Sparks Fire Department, Carson City Fire Department, Cal Fire, East Fork Fire Protection District, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada State NV Energy, and Nevada Division of Transportation.

Smoke remains visible in the area.

Check out the Fire and Smoke Map (http://airnow.gov ) for more information on air quality.

The Davis Fire grew to 6,500 acres Sunday, closing Washoe County Schools Monday. Courtesy photo provided by TMFPD

Update as of 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8: Authorities have expanded evacuation zones, extending them up Mt. Rose Highway near Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe as well as in other directions. For the full map of evacuation zones, check perimetermap.com .

The Davis Fire kicked up smoke again midday, Sunday. Courtesy photo provided by TMFPD

The evacuation center in Washoe County is the Senior Center on 9th St.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue has provided a perimeter map of the Davis Fire. A map of the fire is also available on watchduty.org .

The fire agency announced around noon that winds rekindled the fire. The area was relatively smoke free Sunday morning until the rekindle kicked up smoke and caused further evacuations.

As of Sunday, at 1 p.m., Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest Service estimated the fire to be approximately 3,300 acres with multiple structures impacted.

Mt. Rose Highway remains closed from Wedge Parkway to the summit.

Interstate 580 between Reno and Carson City has reopened. U.S.-395 Alternate is still closed in both direction from East Lake Boulevard to Bowers Mansion Interchange.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s office is reminding the public to please stay clear of all evacuated areas as air support crews are dropping fire retardant close to residences in evacuated areas.

A red flag warning has been issued through 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency due to the Davis Fire.

This afternoon, I declared a state of emergency due to the #DavisFire .



State agencies are working diligently to support local partners as we mitigate and eliminate this fire together.



Please continue to listen to the guidance of local authorities and exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/nJIjwyJRT0 — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) September 8, 2024

ORIGINAL STORY: WASHOE CITY, Nev. – Multiple roads are closed, including Mt. Rose Highway, after the Davis Fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Rose Highway remains closed from Virginia Street to the Mt. Rose Ski Resort area.

I-580 remains closed through Washoe Valley to Damonte Ranch Pkwy in south Reno. U.S. 395 Alternate also remains closed.

For the latest road updates, visit nvroads.com . Authorities ask the public to avoid unnecessary travel in the area.

The Davis Fire started at the Davis Creek Regional Park area around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Dangerous winds quickly spread the fire and forced evacuations. As of last night, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reported 6 structures lost with the fire at 1,500 acres and 0% containment. The agency does not expect containment in the near future.

Evacuations are in place. For current evacuation zone information, visit perimetermap.com .

TMFR has issued a red flag warning today, expecting dry and gusty conditions.