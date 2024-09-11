Davis Fire ‘knocking on the door’ of Sky Tavern, near Mt. Rose Ski Resort

MT. ROSE HIGHWAY, Nev. – The Davis Fire that started east of Mt. Rose on Saturday, Sept. 7, has since approached two popular ski stops on Mt. Rose Highway.

According to a fire map provided by the Watch Duty app, the Davis Fire looms east of Sky Tavern and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

The Watch Duty App placement of the Davis Fire in relation to Sky Tavern and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe as Wedneday at 11:17 a.m, Sept. 11. Provided / Tahoe South

Yesterday Mt. Rose – Ski Tahoe informed the Tribune that water resources are available to the fire crews managing the Davis Fire, including water from their snowmaking tank. The resort is spraying the lodges and providing water when directed by crews.

At a community meeting provided last night on the fire, incident command members said several check lines, retardant and dozer lines were placed in the area of Sky Tavern to keep the fire out.

“Right now, it is not up against that community,” an incident member said, “but it’s knocking on the door.”

A PDS event is forecasted for today, Wednesday, Sept. 11. That stands for particularly dangerous situation pertaining to a red flag warning with dangerous winds.

According to the U.S. Forest Service-Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest morning update, “This is only the sixth PDS warning ever issued by NWS Reno, the last being on September 15-16, 2019—marking this as an exceptionally rare event.”

Fire managers anticipate extreme fire behavior, including potential movement to the north and long-range spotting.