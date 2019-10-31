Day of the Dead celebrations around Lake Tahoe

Day of the Dead at the Festival Des Las Animas at the Cementerio General, Merida, Mexico.

Getty Images

Day of the Dead shares the same roots as Halloween but they are significantly different.

Day of the dead, also known as el Dia de los Muertos, is when families honor the souls of their deceased relatives.

And food and drinks are essential for this celebration — perfect for events at Lake Tahoe.

The holiday is celebrated for three days starting Friday, Nov. 1.

Day of the dead has become a unique brew of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture.

It is believed to be a time that the veil is thin between this world and the spirit world allowing the entrance of souls for a small time period, according to history.com.

This is believed to be a time that passed on loved ones are in this realm to celebrate with the living with food, drinks and dancing. It is tradition to treat the souls as honored guests and even leave the deceased’s favorite treats on their gravesites or on special altars at home.

Skeleton and skulls are vital symbols for the celebration.

Lake Tahoe Community College Spanish classes celebrate this unique holiday.

Some bars and Mexican restaurants shed light on Day of the Dead as well.

Rojo’s Tavern in South Lake Tahoe will celebrate with Local Anthology’s Day Of the Dead Celebration with DJ Gwann.

South of North Brewing Co., in South Lake Tahoe, will host a Dia de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Bring photos of loved ones to set at their ofrenda.

There will be festive food and live music from 2-10 p.m.

A portion of food sales will go to support multicultural education in the community.

In North Lake Tahoe, Alibi Ale Works will celebrate with the Bureau of Hindsight crew for Spookytown Get Down.

Guests can have their faces painted by guest artist, Emily Binder, and there will be live music from Danley sound by Code Blue.