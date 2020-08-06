Dayton man suffers fatal injuries from car wreck near Blue Lake
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Dayton man suffered fatal injuries Wednesday morning after losing control of his car and tumbling down an embankment.
Michael Glenn Pace, 74, was traveling southbound in a 2018 Toyota on Blue Lakes Rd., when he failed to negotiate a left turn and ran onto the gravel shoulder, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report. Pace attempted to steer back onto the road but the vehicle overturned and rolled down 150 feet down a steep embankment and struck a tree.
CHP said due to the lack of witnesses, the crash went unreported until approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CHP is asking if anyone saw what happened, to call the South Lake Tahoe office at 530-577-1001.
