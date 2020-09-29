DCSD to host virtual town hall focusing on Lake Tahoe schools
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Parents and students at Lake Tahoe schools in the Douglas County School District will have a chance to speak their minds next week during a virtual town hall meeting.
The town hall is for anybody in the community and there is no agenda, but the emphasis will be on the lake schools. Superintendent Keith Lewis is making himself and other staffers available from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, to discuss any issues the community may have.
The Zoom meeting link is https://dcsd-k12.zoom.us/j/85851235101 with the passcode Oct2020.
The town hall may also be accessed by phone at 669-900-6833. The webinar ID number is 858 5123 5101 and the passcode 7944738.
