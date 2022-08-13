Deadline extended to file for South Lake Tahoe City Council

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The deadline to file for South Lake Tahoe City Council in the November election has been extended to Aug. 17.

The filing deadline has closed for city clerk and city treasurer with incumbents David Olivo (treasurer) and Sue Blankenship (clerk) the only ones filing for the positions.

For city council, so far there are nine candidates who have filed to run for three seats up for election, including incumbents Tamara Wallace and Cody Bass. Mayor Devin Middlebrook has not yet filed.

The other candidates include David Jinkens, Joby Cefalu, Chantelle Schenning, Scott Robbins, Brad Jacobson, Nicole Ramirez Thomas and Nick Speal.

Nomination papers are issued by the city clerk and may be obtained at City Hall, located at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, during normal business hours. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

To be eligible to run for a city elected position, candidates must be a registered voter of the city at the time nomination papers are issued. Registered voters in South Lake Tahoe must be U.S. Citizens, reside within the city limits, be 18 years of age or older on the date of the election, and not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.

The city of South Lake Tahoe does not have a filing fee, however, there is a charge for candidates who wish to file and have printed a candidate statement in the sample ballot. The fee, determined by the El Dorado County Registrar of Voters, is $395 for English and an additional $491 for Spanish.

For more information, contact Blankenship at 530-318-1461 or sblankenship@cityofslt.us .