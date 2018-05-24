Deadline for Barton Foundation grants approaching

Just over one week remains in the application period for the annual Barton Foundation grant cycle.

The dealine to apply for some of the $50,000 in funding for programs and services that positively impact the health of the local community is May 31.

The Barton Foundation's community grants, according to Barton Health, fund local programs that address the area's most pressing health needs, as identified by Barton Health's 2015 Community Health Needs Assessment: mental health, substance abuse, and access to healthcare services. Grant proposals addressing one or more of these top three issues will be prioritized.

Local organizations including government agencies, nonprofits and schools are encouraged to apply.

Grant criteria and the application can be found online at bartonhealth.org/grants. Contact Marty Chartraw at 530-543-5784 for more information.

