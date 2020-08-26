Deadline near for nonprofits to submit applications for $250K in funds from ACC

NFL star Patrick Mahomes made his debut this year in the ACC.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – The deadline is fast approaching for local nonprofits to submit their applications to be considered for record funding distributions of $250,000 resulting from the 31th American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 and applications are available at https://ltva.org/american-century-championship-donation-request-application/.

For financial support consideration, groups must be in South Lake Tahoe or in the Tahoe Township portion of Douglas County and meet certified nonprofit guidelines. Each must provide an outline of their mission, describe how the donation will be used and indicate impact in the community.

Grants will encompass four categories awarding increments of $20,000, $10,000, $5,000 and $2,000 based on: 1) Organizational Sustainability – significant impact on long term growth and stability; 2) Organizational Impact – increasing constituents served; 3) Community Need – distribution of services or support; and 4) Scholarships – for individual participation.

Recipients will be presented with checks at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

The entire tournament purse of $600,000 is being donated to COVID-19 relief organizations, equal justice initiatives and South Tahoe-based non-profits.

NBC Sports and Korbel previously directed an additional $12,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe as part of the annual Korbel Closest-to-the-Pin contest.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $1.6 million have been distributed to more than 80 local nonprofits to assist 11,500-plus individuals.

Since its inception in 1990, the tournament has donated more than $5.5 million to local and national non-profits.

In addition to the local charitable impact, the exposure for Tahoe South was measured with substantial ratings as NBC Sports, owner and operator of the championship, televised more than 18 hours of tournament coverage across NBC, NBCSN and GOLF Channel.

The 32nd annual American Century Championship is July 6-11, 2021. For more information, visit: http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com or http://www.TahoeSouth.com.