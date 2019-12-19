Dean O Holics Rat Pack Christmas Friday at Crystal Bay Club

The Rat Pack will be coming to Crystal Bay Club Dec. 20.

Provided

Pretend it’s 1960 and you’re in North Lake Tahoe, just before Christmas.

There is booze, smoke and holiday music by the Dean O Holics.

Frank, Dean, Sammy and the rest of the Rat Pack are ready to kickoff the holiday spirit at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Crystal Bay Club’s Crown Room.

The Deanoholics, a Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Tribute band, has won a national award for best Sinatra Martin tribute band for two years.

The gang sells out shows internationally and will bring holiday cheer to the North Shore.

This Friday’s performance will be full of Christmas cheer and nostalgic to Sinatra and Martin fans.

There will be dancing along with excessive amounts of rhythm and horn during this iconic and vintage performance.

This gang will also get the crowd singing along to classic Christmas songs.

Tickets can be bought online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or at the door.

This show is for fans 21 and older.