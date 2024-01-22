Dear Therapist: How do I bridge political divides with family and friends?

Dear Therapist: I know I’m not alone in this but different views about politics and world events have strained relationships with family and friends. Obviously it’s naive to expect that we all agree on issues but I wish I could do something to help bridge some of these divides, especially with another presidential election year happening. How do I have hard conversations with people whose views seem wrong or dangerous to me? Is it even worth it?

Dear Bridging Divides: It’s common to talk about politics or world events only with like-minded people or within our social media bubbles. It is much more challenging to have conversations across a political divide.

Is it worth it? That is your choice. It depends on how much bandwidth you have for these conversations and what you’re seeking from them. If your only goal is to change someone else’s mind, then you may be disappointed and frustrated. If you are genuinely interested in greater mutual understanding and possibly expanding each of your minds and hearts, then you are more likely to feel satisfaction.

If you decide to move forward, the first step is to identify who may be open. You can ask – ‘I know we have very different opinions about ‘x’, are you interested in sharing where we’re coming from and trying to understand each other more?’ If the answer is no, then that’s the end of that road. If the answer is yes, then make it concrete. ‘Great, are you free tomorrow for lunch/facetime?’

When you meet, let the other person talk first and don’t interrupt. When they are done, ask clarifying questions focused on them as a person, not the content of their views. Like, ‘why is this important to you? When did you start having this view? Has your opinion changed over time and if so why? How does this fit with how you see yourself as a person?’ Then, it’s your turn. Ask them to please not interrupt and focus on sharing why these issues matter to you and how they fit with who you are as a person.

The hardest part of this is being able to hold back on debating or arguing your points. Try to remember that unless a connection is made where each of you feel heard, debating is almost surely going to fail or even backfire.

When the conversation is over, show appreciation for their willingness to share. Then assess for yourself how that conversation went. Were you each able to listen and allow the other to express themselves?

If you do want to talk again, use that talk to check in with each other about what you felt and thought about the first conversation. Was anything surprising? Did you learn anything?

You can leave it there or this can be a process going forward between you as you regularly or irregularly chat and listen and share. If you get to a place where there is ongoing solid respectful understanding, maybe there can be some effective debating. Maybe.

Sounds simple? It is! Yet there’s a reason most people don’t do it. There is a risk of worsening the relationship. And it’s hard. The capacity to stay calm versus fight/flight/freeze when face to face with another person whose views or beliefs are totally opposed to your own is like Jedi level skill. The ability to listen when you want to speak, seek to understand when you want to argue and go deeper when you want to defend – all super difficult.

Yet, like any skill, you can develop it through practice. It might not be pretty, it might not go well, especially at first. But for someone like you, Bridging Divides, who cares about wanting to connect across these gaps, it may be worth it to at least try.

Danielle B. Grossman, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, has worked with clients in the Truckee/Tahoe community for 20 years. She helps individuals and couples with their relationships, anxiety, grief, struggles with food and addiction. Reach out at truckeecounseling@gmail.com or learn more at truckeecounseling.com .