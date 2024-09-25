Debate over South Lake Tahoe candidate’s occupation listed on Voter Information Pamphlet

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After South Lake Tahoe City Clerk Susan Blankenship rejected City Council Candidate Nick Speal’s original ballot designation of Affordable Housing Advocate, some are up in arms and questioning why that title has appeared on El Dorado County’s Voter Information Pamphlet .

The criticized title, Affordable Housing Advocate, is listed as Nick Speal’s occupation in his candidate statement within the pamphlet.

In response to the pamphlet’s publication, 23 year South Lake Tahoe resident, Kelly O’Hair, requested City Clerk Blankenship, and El Dorado County Registrar of Voters, Bill O’Neill, remove the pamphlet from the website immediately. O’Haire has encouraged others to file concerns and complaints with the county and city as well.

“It has the impact of improperly influencing voters and that should not be allowed,” her request reads.

According to City Clerk Blankenship, the Voter Information Guide supplies what Speal has written about himself, including an occupation and the candidate statement each candidate completes to be published in the pamphlet. Blankenship says there is no election code restriction on this section.

The City Clerk says it’s a different story when it comes to the ballots. Speal had also listed Affordable Housing advocate as his initial ballot designation, what appears next to a candidate’s name on the ballot. However, City Clerk Blankenship rejected this designation and instead accepted his alternate ballot designation of Engineer. That’s what voters will see next to his name on the ballot.

Speal’s initial designation as Affordable Housing Advocate is in relation to his role as Treasurer and Secretary for Locals for Affordable Housing, which is a 501(c)(4).

Blankenship provided the following reason for rejecting this designation and instead accepting Engineer: “Mr. Speal had wanted to use Affordable Housing Advocate as his Ballot Designation for his Primary Profession, Vocation, or Occupation, however, his position as Treasurer and Secretary for a 501(c)(4) does not meet the qualification to list this as a profession, this is considered a volunteer position. So, we used Engineer, a position which [he] was held within the last 12 months and received payment.”

Speal believes the title of Affordable Housing Advocate is accurate and correct. “In 2023, I co-founded the 501(c)(4) advocacy organization Locals for Affordable Housing, and earlier this year I left my old job as an engineer to focus on advocacy full-time.”

According to his publicized ballot designation worksheet, Speal worked as an engineer for Zipline until July 5, 2024.

“While the ballot lists my previous job as an engineer,” Speal explains, “the voter information pamphlet correctly reflects my current full-time commitment to affordable housing advocacy.”

Other city council member candidate occupations listed on the pamphlet include procurement contract coordinator, project manager, retired city manager, alpine ski instructor/SOS Outreach volunteer mentor, nonprofit director of development, and another lists nothing.