Authorities ID Santa Rosa skier who died at Heavenly Mountain Resort

A Santa Rosa man who died while skiing at Heavenly Mountain Resort has been identified.

Lewis Carrillo III died on Dec. 27 after what the Lake Valley Fire Protection District described as "a solo ski accident." The response involved technical low angle rescue equipment and expertise, according to the district.

Lake Valley did not disclose additional details on what led to Carrillo's death. Despite "lengthy recitative measures by all on scene responders," Carrillo was pronounced dead.

A second party was injured while trying to help Carrillo. The person, who was not identified, was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Heavenly originally confirmed the death on Dec. 29.