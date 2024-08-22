Deceased woman found on South Lake Tahoe shore
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Thursday, August 22, a woman was found deceased on the shoreline across the street from Elements Eatery at 3310 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
South Lake Tahoe Police Department were called at 11:25 a.m. after a person walking in the area saw her.
According to SLTPD, the woman was a known transient in her 50s. Her identified is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
No foul play is suspected.
