Decision on Incline incorporation initiative set for 2025

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – A decision on if the City of Incline Incorporation Project will proceed will be made in 2025, according to a presentation at a recent Incline Village Crystal Bay Advisory Board meeting.

“The project is really a response to an outcry we picked up and detected from the citizens here to get our governance back on track,” said Village League President Todd Lowe. “Our answer to that … was to pursue presenting the community with a petition to consider the incorporation of Incline Village as a city in the state of Nevada.”

According to http://www.cityofinclinevillage.com , unlike previous initiatives, the current plan was created after an analysis of alternatives and with the goal of creating the best local government in the U.S. This led to the initiative to create a City of Incline Village that registered voters in Incline Village and Crystal Bay can approve without legislative action.

“So we can create a great government of our own here designed to solve problems rather than create them,” according to the website.

The community focused and led initiative’s goal is to solve local problems and serve the community better. It wants to create a great local government that is more efficient, effective, responsive, and responsible.

“Stuff is being done to us rather than for us by agencies outside of the community, even with good intent,” Lowe said. “And that’s a problem.”

He cited a precipitous reduction in services in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

“You could get a driver’s license here. You could get a building permit here,” recounts Lowe of services that are no longer available in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. “Things have just gotten less and less for the community with respect to Washoe County.”

In this plan, the City of Incline Village would take over responsibility for some government services that Washoe County currently handles. Snow plowing, law enforcement, planning/zoning, building permits, administrative services, constable, and justice court are cited as examples.

The voters would decide which Washoe County services they would keep.

Taking over Incline Village General Improvement District is not part of the current plan, Lowe said. Fire services would also stay intact.

There are Incline Village issues that could be handled differently or better. Those include housing, traffic, parking, short-term rentals, local services, snowplowing, communication, community spirit/events, planning, economic development/redevelopment, policing, agency delinquencies, and pedestrian issues.

“Why not replace a government that’s continuously under serving us with one that truly serves us?” Lowe asked.

That’s the idea behind the initiative.

“I felt and still feel this is a possible everyone wins project,” Lowe said. ” It’s simply an opportunity for everyone here in the community to think about it and make a decision as whether that’d be a good next step for us.”

Lowe explained the voters would get to choose which Washoe County services they would take or leave. This would allow the new city to take over a specific and manageable set of services from Washoe County.

“That will let us address and solve our local problems locally,” according to the website. “…As residents, we will still have the same set of public services as before, but instead of assigning them all to the county for management, some will be assigned to the city for local control.”

If Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents move forward with the petition, it will take 3,000 signatures to get it on the ballot.

“If you sign the petition, you’re not actually signing something that says we will become a city,” Lowe explained. “What you’re signing or agreeing to is you want the chance to vote on the opportunity to become a city.”

The most recent attempt’s back story started in 2022 when the initiative was announced. Then planning, community outreach, collaborations, meetings, and legal reviews began.

In April 2023, a petition campaign manager was hired. Two months later, there was a FlashVote community survey with positive results for moving forward. There was also a financial review.

Another campaign, not associated with this initiative, to remove Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees began. (The recall election ultimately failed.)

“We could not imagine running parallel campaigns,” Lowe said. “…so we stopped everything.”

At that point, proceeding was ill-advised, he said.

After the 2025 election, they will re-evaluate.

“In 2025, we’ll take another look at this,” Lowe said. “If we feel it’s the right time to go forward, we’ll re-energize. We’ll reconnect. We’ll get all the professionals back on board and get volunteers signed up and in alignment and get going again.”

Lowe said there will be new elected officials to work with.

There will also be another FlashVote survey.

“We’ll do another survey of the community to have a strong indication as to whether or not the effort has real merit and should go forward,” Lowe said. “If the survey says yes, we’re good. If not, we’ll probably say the community doesn’t want it.”