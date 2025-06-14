Decrease in drug overdose deaths (Opinion)

Two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that drug overdose deaths have plummeted nationwide, marking the most significant decline in more than a decade. The work being done in counties such as ours is shifting the tide. This is timely and inspiring news for those of us working to prevent overdoses here in California. In California, we may not have seen the full 27% decrease seen nationally, but we did see an almost 25% drop just in the last year—down from 12,807 overdose deaths in 2023 to 9,654 in 2024. This means that what we are doing is working, and it is the reason we continue to do what we do every day.

The El Dorado Coalition for Overdose Prevention and Education (COPE) staff and community partners are a group of 64 local community-based organizations with 167 individual members who provide education and live-saving tools to prevent overdose fatalities. Many of the strategies credited for the drop in deaths nationwide – increased access to naloxone, expanded treatment options, and a broader continuum of care – are strategies we’ve prioritized locally as well.

We continue to train community members, distribute thousands of naloxone kits, and build strong partnerships across schools, recovery organizations, and local agencies. We’re not only saving lives—we’re building a model of care that can be replicated statewide.

One specific area that will make a difference at this time is increasing our efforts through ongoing investment and support for grassroots, community-led solutions. We encourage all El Dorado County residents to consider supporting overdose prevention efforts in your community. To learn more or join El Dorado COPE as either an organization or an individual member, contact us at rogers_kirsten@comcast.net or visit our website at http://www.eldoradocope.org