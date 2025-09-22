Defensive Driving: The Only Way to Protect Ourselves from Reckless E-Bike Riders

Many people ride bikes and e-bikes responsibly, and they deserve thanks for choosing a healthy, vehicle-free way to get around. Their commitment to safety makes the roads safer for everyone and sets the right example for young and new riders.

But the reality is that not every rider makes those choices. We can’t stop reckless e-bike riders from taking risks, but we can make sure we’re driving safely in order to prevent tragedy.

The rapid rise of e-bikes has brought new dangers to our roads. Many riders are teenagers, and too often they behave as if they are invincible. Even after a tragedy, behavior rarely changes. Recklessly riding on roads built for vehicles, coupled with drivers forced to guess what an e-bike might do next, is a recipe for disaster.

Law enforcement has a role to play. When riders break the law, their bikes should be impounded, and penalties should be steep. Attending e-bike safety courses should be mandatory, and parents who allow their children to continue unsafe riding should share responsibility.

But every driver must face a hard truth: we cannot control reckless e-bike riders. What we can control is how we drive. A crash, especially one that causes severe injury or death, leaves the driver traumatized, even when they are not at fault. To live with that possibility, we must be able to honestly say we did everything possible to drive responsibly.

We’ve heard it before, but it is worth repeating:

Know and follow the speed limit, keep a safe distance, and avoid distractions like texting or eating. Never drive impaired by alcohol, cannabis, or drugs, including over-the-counter medications. Don’t drive when fatigued, and always wear a seatbelt, even in the back seat. Most important, watch closely for cyclists and pedestrians, especially at intersections and when making turns. Stop behind the stop line and check sidewalks and paths for e-bikes; they can move quickly, especially downhill. Always proceed cautiously.

There’s more: anticipate hazards, yield when necessary, adjust to traffic and weather, and maintain emotional control, patience, and courtesy. Give yourself enough time to arrive at your destination without breaking traffic laws. Keep your vehicle in good repair to maintain control in different types of driving conditions.

Defensive driving doesn’t guarantee a reckless e-bike rider won’t collide with us. But it does ensure that if the worst happens, we can truthfully say to law enforcement, the courts, the victim’s family, and even ourselves: I drove safely. I did my part.

The roads may never be perfectly safe. But as drivers, we carry the heavier responsibility. We must stay vigilant and disciplined because lives, including our own, depend on it.

Take it Slow, Tahoe.