Democrats say they registered 17,000 during caucuses; may outnumber GOP in Washoe County

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Democratic Party has issued a statement saying it registered almost 17,000 during the state’s caucuses.

Spokesperson Molly Forgey said that puts the party on track to pass the GOP’s total registration in Washoe County, already a swing county.

She said more than 105,000 Nevada Democrats participated in the caucuses, a majority of them first-time caucus goers.

Democrats already greatly outnumber Republicans in Clark County, by far the most populous part of Nevada with 481,000.

In Washoe County, second most populous in the state, they trail the GOP by just under 300 registered voters — 101,134 to 101,324.