Demographer: Douglas population exceeds 50,000, again

Nevada population is just one of a dozen updated dashboards released by the state.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County cracked a population of 50,000 in 2022 for the second time in the 21st Century, according to data included in a new dashboard on all sorts of data related to the Silver State.

This week, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Analytics announced new and updated data dashboards to provide information to the public, agency partners and community stakeholders.

Not all the data drills all the way down to Douglas, but several of the categories include specific information about the county.

It has been 17 years since the Nevada State Demographer estimated the county hit a population of 50,108. According to the new dashboard, the population reached 50,076 after a long and very slow increase from 47,197 in 2010.

“The Analytics team has been working systematically to review the data and reports we receive to provide information to the public in a clear and accessible way,” said State Biostatistician Kyra Morgan. “These Dashboards can help Nevadans to better understand health concerns in their communities, DHHS services being accessed and data related to specific populations.”

Newly published and updated data Dashboards include:

As available, the Dashboards include tabs with trend information, demographics and other relevant metrics. Information and data can be found online through the Data Dashboards & Reporting Catalog on the DHHS website.