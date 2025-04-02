Design Workshop Foundation now accepting 2025 Community Capacity Building Initiative applications for the Lake Tahoe region

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Design Workshop Foundation, a non-profit committed to fostering innovative solutions to promote equity, resilience, and inclusivity within communities across the nation, announced today they are accepting applications for their third-annual Community Capacity Building Initiative. Community and non-profit organizations based in the Lake Tahoe, Nevada and California region are eligible to apply before the Friday, May 16 deadline.

This comprehensive technical assistance program aims to launch community action and address challenges within the built environment. Selected organizations will work in partnership with Design Workshop Foundation utilizing planners and designers from Design Workshop whose teams will provide specialized design, planning, and placemaking expertise through a workshop-style process.

“We are committed to building healthy, sustainable communities for now and future generations,” said Sarah Konradi, executive director of the Design Workshop Foundation. “Through the Community Capacity Building Initiative, we are able to access the firm’s talent of 150 landscape architects and urban planners across all seven studios in the U.S. This will provide hands-on resources to help communities serve the people who live and work in the Tahoe community.”

The Community Capacity Building Initiative addresses the under-funding of projects in communities and provides no-cost support for the community organizations who are selected. Employing an approach anchored in environmental, economic, and social equity, this process is designed to elevate the knowledge embedded within communities to implement positive change. Outcomes for selected communities will vary such as:

Development of planning or strategic document to inform next steps and support future fundraising and implementation efforts.

Design of events and programming to meet community needs.

Assistance with an engagement campaign that collects public opinions and builds stakeholder consensus.

Finalists may be asked to participate in a 30-minute virtual interview in May 2025. These will be scheduled based on applicant availability. Project work will begin immediately and conclude by September 2025.

Applications are available here .