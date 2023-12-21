Desolation Hotel & Maggie’s Restaurant donates $10k to BGCLT to provide Holiday Meals
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Desolation Hotel and Maggie’s Restaurant graciously donated $10k to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe to ensure many Club families and the local community get a holiday meal this year.
On December 18, 2023, staff from Desolation Hotel/Maggie’s Restaurant and the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe went to Whole Foods to pack 55 boxes with delicious meals for families of four and six. Each family will receive a complete holiday dinner, morning cinnamon rolls, hot cocoa, and carrots for Santa’s reindeers.
“We are so grateful to Desolation Hotel and Maggie’s Restaurant for thinking of our local families this Holiday season,” said Jude Wood, Club Executive Director. “The Holidays can be particularly hard for everyone and we know that this is going to bring some extra cheer to families, in addition to full bellies of delicious food.”
BGCLT is thrilled to have partnered with Whole Foods for this opportunity created by Desolation Hotel. The South Lake Tahoe community does amazing things when it comes together for a great cause.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.