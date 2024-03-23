Destination Stewardship Plan increases pace

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – The push to improve how people, communities, and the environment benefit from Lake Tahoe’s booming tourism and outdoor recreation economy is kicking into high gear.

The Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council announced Friday it is accelerating the vision and actions outlined in the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan, aided by the recent hiring of its first Managing Director Nettie Pardue.

“We are very excited to have Nettie as our new managing director for the Destination Stewardship Plan,” said Devin Middlebrook, government affairs manager for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. “Her experience will ensure that Tahoe is an equitable place to recreate today and for future generations.”

Pardue, a Meyers, Calif., resident is tasked with convening more than 30 regional partners to implement the plan’s priorities through “action teams” aligned with its strategic pillars.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with such engaged partners and give back in such a meaningful way to the community and region I love so much,” Pardue said. “As a parent to the next generation of Tahoe residents, I have a strong connection to what matters to our community, including taking care of our natural resources, providing current and future economic opportunities, and improving the Tahoe experience for locals and visitors.”

With a nonprofit executive background, most recently for Outward Bound California, Pardue brings more than 25 years of experience in outdoor recreation. She has developed international programs in seven countries, demonstrating a deep understanding of collaboration to protect natural resources.

The council was established in June 2023 to actively engage stakeholders, residents, and visitors in fostering a collective responsibility toward Lake Tahoe’s sustainability. Under Pardue’s leadership, it will continuously review and adapt the Destination Stewardship Plan to address emerging challenges and opportunities.

This process has begun with more than 30 regional partners joining the newly formed action teams aligned with the strategic pillars:

Improving the Tahoe experience

Recreation Infrastructure Action Team: “Help manage peak demand through resource management, improved infrastructure, and enforcement while continuing to create ways for all to enjoy and connect with the region.” Co-chaired by Chris Mertens of the Tahoe Conservancy and Kevin Fromherz of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Peak Demand Action Team: “Develop and embrace an adaptive, time-sensitive strategy to manage demand and peak volume periods.” Co-chaired by John Stark of the City of South Lake Tahoe and Brian Bigley of Vail Resorts.

Fostering a tourism economy that gives back

Economic Action Team: Co-chaired by Heidi Hill Drum of the Tahoe Prosperity Center and Devin Middlebrook of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

Advancing a culture of caring for Tahoe

Stewardship Action Team: Chaired by Noah Shapiro of the Tahoe Fund.

The council’s formation and new roadmap implementation represent an urgent response to the rapidly increasing number of visitors loving Lake Tahoe’s outdoor recreational opportunities too intensely. Overcrowding, parking conflicts, trash issues, and general strain on communities have accelerated recently.

Partners seem aligned in supporting a proactive, intensive focus on better managing the booming tourism economy through strategic investment, improved infrastructure, and programming.

The Economic Action Team promises to foster “a tourism economy that gives back” by facilitating responsible development and bolstering community benefits. Simultaneously, the Stewardship Team will work to instill an “advancing culture of caring for Tahoe” through visitor education and environmental protection initiatives.

With its new managing director on board and regional partners united, the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council has transitioned from planning to implementation mode for its roadmap to balance economic benefits with environmental stewardship. Pardue and her team aim to demonstrate that a beloved natural wonderland and world-class outdoor destination can thrive harmoniously.

The Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan was developed with 17 regional organizations, and the input of more than 3,000 residents, visitors, and businesses through surveys, interviews, and workshops. The plan establishes a vision for the region’s recreation and tourism system. It is being put into action by action teams. For more information, go to http://www.stewardshiptahoe.org