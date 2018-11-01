Devil Makes Three performs at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe

It's no secret Stateline brings in some big name acts … often with big price tags attached. But every so often, a casino lands a highly entertaining band that flies just low enough under the radar that it doesn't break your bank account.

The Devil Makes Three is one of those bands. The trio of Pete Bernhard, Lucia Turino and Cooper McBean returns to Tahoe Sunday to play MontBelu, and this is a show you won't want to miss.

With roots originating in Santa Cruz, the Devil Makes Three describes its sound as "wandering folk, Delta blues, whiskey-soaked ragtime, and reckless rock 'n' roll," according to its online bio.

The Devil Makes Three has built a dedicated and lively following — a fact attributed to constant touring and stellar live performances — in the 15 plus years since the band released its self-titled debut album.

Released in 2002, "The Devil Makes Three" included the now classic "Old Number Seven," as well as "Graveyard" and "The Plank." The aforementioned "Old Number Seven" is one of the band's best known songs and is a staple in the live performances.

Since then the band has recorded a pair of live performances as well a handful of new and original albums.

The Devil Makes Three cracked the Billboard Top 200 with 2014's "I'm a Stranger Here."

In August, the band released its newest album "Chains Are Broken." The band brought in touring drummer Stefan Amidon to play on the album, bringing some of the energy from live shows into the recording studio, according to the bio.

"We broke a lot of rules in making this record," said Bernhard. "We've always done whatever we wanted to, but there were still some things we wouldn't try. Those fears went out the window…"

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the Sunday show. The performance begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.