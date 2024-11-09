Día de los Muertos: Reflection by Celeste H. (7th Grade)

Over the past few months, I have learned so much about Día de los Muertos and for that, I am very grateful.

I learned that different cities, states, towns, and countries all celebrate the Day of the Dead a little (or a lot) differently, I have learned that people see it as as celebration of the people who have passed, and their journey from the afterlife, and most importantly, I have learned the deep involvement of this holiday in Latin American culture.

I didn’t only learn about Day of the Dead though, I learned about my family, specifically my great grandmother whom I loved very much. I learned about her passions, what she loved and cherished, and what she devoted her life to, and that information is incredibly valuable in holding onto the memory of her.

After this project, I see Día de los Muertos as a wonderful holiday; one that I am incredibly happy to have been a part of. I think it is so important to value the passed, and this day is such a joyous and celebratory opportunity to do just that.