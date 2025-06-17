Diamond Peak General Manager wins Dave McCoy Lifetime Achievement Award from Ski California

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Diamond Peak Ski Resort’s general manager, Mike Bandelin, was honored with the Dave McCoy Lifetime Achievement Award by California and Nevada ski industry trade group Ski California.

Bandelin was nominated for the honor by his colleagues Kari Brandt, patrol director and safety coordinator, and Jay Rydd, mountain operations manager. The award was presented at Ski California’s Lift Maintenance and Operations Education (LMOE) conference in South Lake Tahoe on June 4, 2025.

Mike Bandelin receives Ski California’s Lifetime Achievement Award Provided / Chris Bartkowski

“I have known and respected Mike for many years. He was the clear choice to receive this year’s Dave McCoy Lifetime Achievement Award, which is the highest honor one can receive in our association,” said John Rice, Ski California president. “He joins legends in our industry to be acknowledged for a lifetime of dedication and service to the ski resort business in California and Nevada.”

Honored for his long service to the ski industry and commitment to sharing his knowledge and experience in all things resort operations related, Bandelin has worked for Diamond Peak Ski Resort and the Incline Village General lmprovement District (which owns and operates the resort) in various capacities for over 40 years. During his tenure, he has worked his way up from shoveling snow in the parking lots to serving as general manager of the resort since the 2015-16 ski season.

The Dave McCoy Lifetime Achievement Award has been presented annually by Ski California since 1994. The award is presented to a long-term, “hands-on” ski area employee who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the maintenance and/or operations side of the ski industry through improvements in his or her field of expertise and by acting as a mentor and example to others. Past winners and more information about the awards can be found on the Ski California LMOE event web page: skicalifornia.org/education/lmoe .