Diamond Peak hosts virtual awards ceremony Friday

Powder skiing this season at Diamond Peak.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Even though the ski season got cut short, Diamond Peak Ski Resort is still celebrating the season that was.

The resort will be virtually hosting the 2nd Annual Diamond Cut Video Competition awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24.

The event will show a selection of short video edits from local talent found on the slopes of Diamond Peak and in the Village Terrain Park. The competition judges selected the Diamond Cut Final Cut – the top videos from each category – and viewers can vote for their favorite videos for the Viewer’s Choice Award.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Diamond Peak’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

How to watch:

Diamond Peak’s YouTube Channel.

Diamond Peak’s Facebook Page.