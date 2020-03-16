Diamond Peak, Incline Rec Center and library temporarily closed

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District is temporarily closing the Incline Village Recreation Center.

Staff is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will reopen the facility as soon as possible said IVGID in a press release.

“We are truly sorry about having to close the rec center. Over the past few days we implemented an enhanced cleaning regiment throughout the facility, but ultimately it was decided that temporarily closing the center is the most effective way to ensure our members, visitors and employees remain safe,” said Indra Winquest, IVGID’s interim general manager in the release. “We will reevaluate the situation daily and let the community know as soon as we can reopen.”

IVGID also decided to close Diamond Peak Ski Resort temporarily. The resort was one of the few resorts still open over the weekend, and as snow continued to dump, hundreds of people drove to the resort.

On Sunday, the resort posted on their Facebook at 9:45 a.m. that they were limiting the number of people at the resort and capacity had already been reached, turning away many of the people who made the trek over.

The resort is now completely closed, and plans to remain closed through Friday, March 20.

“This was a very difficult decision, especially with a significant snowstorm falling on the Sierra this week, but the health and safety of our residents, visitors, and employees is paramount,” said General Manager Mike Bandelin in a press release. “We will continue to track the COVID-19 situation and inform the community if things change.”

Staff said they will re-evaluate the situation on March 20 and will decide where to go from there.

The state of Nevada has closed all schools and Washoe County has closed their libraries. With the library, rec center and ski resort closed, there is little for students to do with their time off from school.

Updates can be found on diamondpeak.com and ivgid.com.