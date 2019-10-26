Diamond Peak plans to fire up new snow guns this weekend

Diamond Peak added TechnoAlpin TR8 high-efficiency snowmaking guns this summer to its snowmaking arsenal.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Diamond Peak Ski Resort is planning to fire up its snowmaking system this weekend for the first time this fall, if the weather forecast holds.

The resort will fire up its snowmakers on Sunday, Oct. 27.

“We’re always excited to be able to kick off the snowmaking season and fire up the snow guns,” said Diamond Peak Slope Maintenance Manager Matt Melilli. “It’s the culmination of a ton of effort our snowmaking crew has put in throughout the offseason, but also the beginning of a lot more work ahead as we get the mountain ready for opening day. However you look at it though, it’s always cool to see those first man-made flakes come blasting out of the guns.”

The first pieces of equipment scheduled to be turned on will be the four new TechnoAlpin TR8 high-efficiency snowmaking guns the resort added to its snowmaking arsenal this summer. TechnoAlpin’s latest design, the TR8 snow gun requires less power and less maintenance while producing more man-made snow per hour than previous generations of snow guns.

The new design of the TR8 snow guns requires just one electric motor to power the entire machine, making the units more reliable, more efficient, and less noisy than previous models of snow guns.

The four new TechnoAlpin TR8 snow guns add to Diamond Peak’s snow-making system of 14 existing snowmaking fan guns, and a broad array of HKD high-efficiency snowmaking towers and compressed air-water snowmaking guns, which collectively cover 75% of the developed terrain at Diamond Peak.

The resort is scheduled to open for the 2019-20 ski season on Thursday, Dec. 12, conditions permitting.