Diamond Peak plans to open Thursday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The cold, winter storm has dropped 3 feet of snow at Diamond Peak Ski Resort over the last two days and officials announced opening day will be on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The resort will be open with top-to-bottom terrain and full services including ski and snowboard lessons, rental equipment, and food and beverage options at both the Base Lodge Provisions food court and the mid-mountain Snowflake Lodge.
Specific runs to be open for opening day are still to be determined. Details will be posted to Diamond Peak’s Conditions page on its website as they are available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Diamond Peak plans to open Thursday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The cold, winter storm has dropped 3 feet of snow at Diamond Peak Ski Resort over the last two days and officials announced opening day will be on Thursday, Dec. 16.