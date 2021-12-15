Diamond Peak plans to open Thursday

A view of Lake Tahoe from Diamond Peak.

Provided/Diamond Peak

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The cold, winter storm has dropped 3 feet of snow at Diamond Peak Ski Resort over the last two days and officials announced opening day will be on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The resort will be open with top-to-bottom terrain and full services including ski and snowboard lessons, rental equipment, and food and beverage options at both the Base Lodge Provisions food court and the mid-mountain Snowflake Lodge.

Specific runs to be open for opening day are still to be determined. Details will be posted to Diamond Peak’s Conditions page on its website as they are available.