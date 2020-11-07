Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation has leadership changes

DeeDee Cole Driller is the Diamond Peak Ski Team Program Director.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation announced DeeDee Cole Driller is the new ski team program director.

The DPSEF Board of Directors held their annual elections in October.

DPSEF provides a year-round program to develop athlete’s skill, grit, integrity and to inspire and empower each athlete to achieve personal goals in athletics and life through Diamond Peak Ski Team.

DPSEF annual membership reaches 200-225 athletes and DPSEF employs almost 50 local coaches each season. Driller grew up skiing and racing in Vermont.

She raced for the University of Vermont and the U.S. Ski Team before heading to Tahoe in 1984.

For more than 35 years, Driller has been coaching skiers of all ages and ski racers as well as both of her children who graduated from and raced for Montana State University in Bozeman.

Prior to becoming the DPST Mighty Mite program director, Driller coached and managed ski teams at Alpine Meadows, Squaw Valley and Homewood. Driller’s ski racing and management experience adds to her qualifications to be the team’s program director.

“Accepting the role of program director with the Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation is very exciting for me and a great honor,” she said in a press release. “Having coached athletes and managed ski teams since college this is the Capstone project of my career. Despite the challenges we will be facing with a skiing season with COVID-19, I am confident that we will have some great learning this year and loads of fun.”

Konrad Rickenbach will focus on the development of the DPSEF athlete program which includes the year-round training program, including the use of the DPSEF Learning Center and ski deck along with working with athletes to encourage development.

As of November 2020, the DPSEF BOD is Cameron Lim, President is Andy Wolf, Vice President is Steve McNamara, Secretary is Tim Briggs, Treasurer is Nate Seward, Assistant Treasurer is Derrik Sandberg, Assistant Secretary is Doug Fulton.

For more information, visit DPSEF.org.