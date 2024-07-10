Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation introduces new programming for 2024-2025 season, summer activities available

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation (Foundation) has announced significant enhancements to its ski program, aimed at better serving its current athletes and the broader community. These additions include a new U18/FIS ski team, snowboarding team, new coaches and the return of expanded summer programming for the community. The strategic changes align closely with the Foundation’s mission of fostering an environment of growth and excellence. Sign-ups for summer programs are open with registration for the 24-25 ski season opening on July 1. To learn more about the Foundation, visit http://www.dpsef.org .

“As a non-profit organization, our focus is to provide year-round programming that can develop an athlete’s skill, grit and integrity,” said Stuart McLeod, president of the Foundation. “To move our organization forward and show our commitment to the community, we’ve introduced summer programming, a new U18 team for maturing athletes and brought on additional staff who will elevate our overall experience.”

Headlining the program’s evolution is the appointment of Mike Savage as the head coach of the new U18/FIS team. Savage comes with decades of experience, recognized as an Internationally Certified Level 500 ski coach by the United States Ski Coach Association. His wife, Liz, who is a Certified Level 400 coach, will also join the team as the U14 head coach. The Foundation will also introduce a non-competitive snowboarding team in addition to the FIS team led by Savage.

“We are beyond excited to bring on Mike and Liz for this upcoming season,” said Mats Boehnke, athletic director. “These two industry leaders join our already amazing staff and create one of the most experienced and knowledgeable teams in the West. With them on the team, we will continue the pursuit of offering the best ski education product in all of Tahoe and beyond.”

The Foundation also introduced a summer program last year which has expanded considerably for the 2024 season. Offerings include summer camps featuring biking, hiking and beach and pool activities. There is also a mountain bike team for riders of all levels promoting inclusivity, skill development, and comprehensive understanding of mountain biking.

In a testament to its efforts, the Foundation was recently awarded the bronze level Podium Club Certification by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard organization. This prestigious certification acknowledges the Foundation’s rigorous self-assessment and adherence to best-in-class principles and practices in eight critical areas of organizational performance.

“This achievement recognizes our professionalism and the significant progress the Foundation has made over the last few years to be a beacon of athletic education in the region,” continued McLeod. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team and the new additions we’ve brought on for the 24-25 season. We are confident that there is something for everyone with our new programming, no matter the season, and we look forward to connecting with new athletes this year.”

Registration for the 2024/2025 season opens on July 1, 2024, with the next fundraising event scheduled for Sept. 14, 2024. For more information and to subscribe to the Diamond Peak Ski Team monthly newsletter, please visit dpsef.org/join-the-newsletter .