Diamond Peak will have skiing, riding from top to bottom for Thursday opening

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Diamond Peak Ski Resort personnel are especially excited to open for the season Thursday due to early season snow conditions.

The resort will have terrain available from the top of the mountain to the bottom, which includes the Lakeview Quad, a chairlift that usually takes longer to get open.

We're very excited to be open from top to bottom," said Paul Raymore, Diamond Peak marketing manager. "It's unusual for to open with Lakeview Quad running. It happens once out of every four years or so. And it's always fun for employees to finally open. It's the culmination of months of hard work coming together."

With Lakeview Quad churning, Snowflake Lodge at mid-mountain, that features stunning views of Lake Tahoe, will be open.

Lakeview will open the most popular beginner terrain on the mountain and Crystal Express will take skiers and snowboarders to the resort's 8,540 summit.

Raymore said with the recent temperatures, the resort has made a lot of snow and have groomed it into their slopes.

There will be terrain park features also available.

Raymore said opening days are usually not crowded with a lot of locals getting in their first turns and many more picking up their season passes.

"Opening day is usually pretty mellow but with lots of stoke," Raymore said.

Those season passes will be key on Friday when the resort hosts an appreciation dinner for pass holders / kickoff dinner featuring a taco bar. The public is welcome, but without a pass, guests will have to pay.

Live music will be supplied by Silver.

Chairlifts on Thursday will start churning at 9 a.m. and continue operating through 4 p.m.

The resort is also seeking employees, especially for the holidays.

For more information, call Diamond Peak at 775-832-1177.