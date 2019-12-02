Diamond Peak will open early, Saturday, after receiving over 3 feet of snow

Diamond Peak Ski Resort at sunset.

Provided / Philip England

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With over 3 feet of new snow over the Thanksgiving holiday week, Diamond Peak Ski Resort will open early this weekend with terrain open from top to bottom.

The resort will open Saturday morning, Dec. 7, a few days ahead of the previously announced opening day of Dec. 12. Cold temperatures last week allowed for nonstop snowmaking and the multi-day storm produced 40 inches of fresh snow, allowing the resort to make an early announcement.

“With the amount of snow we just received and the conditions reports we’re getting from our Slope Maintenance team on the hill, we just had to open up a little early this year,” said Mike Bandelin, Diamond Peak general manager in a press release. “We really hope that a lot of our pass holders and other longtime friends will stop by and get in some early-season turns with us this December.”

Diamond Peak is scheduling four chair lifts on Saturday – Crystal Express, Lakeview, Lodgepole and School House – accessing beginner, intermediate and advanced runs on the mountain.

Diamond Peak’s full-service rental and repair shop will also be open starting Dec. 7, and all adult and child lesson programs will be available including beginner packages, private lessons and all Child Ski Center programs.

As a special perk for early-season skiers and riders, Diamond Peak will offer discounted “value season” pricing on all lift tickets, rental and lesson products from Dec. 7 through Dec. 20.

For more information on runs and terrain that will be open at Diamond Peak, see the “Conditions” page on http://www.DiamondPeak.com, where you can also check out the on-mountain webcams, or call 775-832-1177.