Diamond Peak hosts 11th annual Ullr Festival this weekend

Mr. and Mrs. Ullr at the Diamond Peak Ullr Festival.

If you go ... What: 11th annual Ullr Fest When: 5-9 p.m., Friday Jan. 24-25 Where: Diamond Peak Ski Resort (1210 Ski Way, Incline Village) Tickets: $75-85 Info: www.diamondpeak.com/events/details/ullr-fest

Get your torchlight and horned helmet ready for this weekend to honor Ullr, the Scandinavian god of winter and snow, who is widely regarded as the patron saint of skiers.

The 11th annual Ullr Festival at Diamond Peak Ski Resort starts Friday and continues into Saturday.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a horned hat at home because Ullr hats and merchandise are all available for purchase at the Loft Bar while supplies last.

From 4-7 p.m. Friday there will also be an Ullr Wild Bill’s BBQ and drink specials along with hot cocoa at the Upper Deck Snap Bar along with live music will be at the Loft Bar.

There will also be Ski Team Parade Kickoff Friday followed by Torchlight Parade and bonfire.

Dress up for the part because there will be a Ullr Costume Contest at 7 p.m. at the Loft Bar.

The party will continue Saturday with live music.

At 5p.m. there will be a Ullr Fest Fundraiser Community Apres Ski Party Dinner hosted by Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House.

This annual event raises funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team.

Tickets are $80-85 and can be purchased through the Diamond Peak Ski Team or online at DPSEF.org.

For more information, visit http://www.diamondpeak.com.