Dietary management of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a condition characterized by small ovarian cysts. It is a hormonal disorder affecting approximately 6-12% of US women of reproductive age. It carries a variety of symptoms that can be managed through diet, but sometimes medications or is needed.

Although a specific cause has not been identified, genetics, insulin resistance, elevated male hormones, other hormonal imbalances such as increased luteinizing hormone, and inflammation are all thought to contribute to its onset. Symptoms can include irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, and excessive abdominal fat, and insulin resistance. Elevated male hormones (androgens) can stimulate excessive facial hair, acne, and male pattern baldness. PCOS also increases risk for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

While there is no cure, managing the symptoms through lifestyle and dietary changes is a crucial first line of defense in treatment of PCOS.

The Role of Diet and Exercise

Diet plays a significant role in managing PCOS, primarily because it can influence insulin levels, weight, and overall hormonal balance. Women with PCOS often experience insulin resistance, which can exacerbate symptoms and increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Therefore, dietary strategies that improve insulin sensitivity are particularly beneficial.

Consistent with the Mediterranean diet, emphasizing whole, unrefined foods, increasing fiber intake with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and consuming healthy fats such as olive oil and foods high in the Omega-3 fatty acids can help tremendously. High Omega-3 foods include such as salmon, mackerel, trout, and sea algae such as spirulina.

Refined foods such as sugars, white bread, pastries, and sweets exacerbate PCOS associated insulin resistance. Conversely, an unrefined, complex carbohydrate rich diet high in fiber can increase insulin sensitivity. Foods like whole grains, vegetables, legumes, and beans should therefore be emphasized. Proteins lower in saturated fats such as fish, beans, chicken and turkey breasts, etc., should predominate over protein sources higher in saturated fat such as beef.

Highly processed and ultra-processed foods in particular should be minimized or even avoided when other healthy options exist. For example, making your own salad dressing from nuts, avocado, vinegar, etc. vs buying a highly processed bottle from the grocery shelf serves to alleviate rather than aggravate PCOS symptoms.

Exercise

Regular physical activity can help manage weight, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases associated with PCOS.

Weight Loss

Combining sustainable and/or fun activities and routines with a healthy intake can help reduce weight and keep it off, alleviating some of the adverse effects of PCOS. Losing even only 5 to 10% of body weight has shown to improve menstrual regularity, insulin sensitivity, and reduce androgen levels.

Medications:

Oral contraception pills can help regulate menstrual cycle and reduce acne and androgens. Metformin, a type-2 diabetes medicine, can increase sensitivity to insulin, reducing overall levels in the blood. Reduced insulin levels may also help reduce androgens. Anti-androgen medications themselves can also reduce the associated acne, facial hair, and receding hairline.

Surgery

Despite dietary, exercise and medication perscriptions, surgery may be needed to reduce androgen production in the ovaries and improve ovulation.

Conclusion

With the treatments a medical team recommends, dietary attention is crucial. By consuming a balanced diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and fiber, women with PCOS can significantly improve symptoms and overall health.

Personalized dietary plans, developed in consultation registered dietitians, can be particularly effective in addressing individual needs and achieving sustainable health outcomes. However, if diet an exercise are not sufficient, medications and surgery may be needed to help manage symptoms.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT has an insurance based registered dietitian practice with MNT Scientific, LLC. He has offices in South Lake Tahoe, CA, Sacramento, CA, and Minden, NV and also works via telemedicine. Inquiries can be directed to Dr. Traynor at (530)429-7363 or info@MNTScientific.com .