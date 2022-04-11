Difficult conditions: Chains required over most passes at Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The snow is creating difficult driving conditions at Lake Tahoe.
A non-injury three vehicle crash happened Monday morning at about 9 a.m. near Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe on State Route 431.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said one vehicle struck the road barrier, crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. A third vehicle going too fast for the conditions struck one of the first two vehicles.
Chains are required over most of the mountain passes at Tahoe including Mt. Rose Summit, Daggett Summit over Kingsbury Grade and Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50. Spooner Summit has no restrictions according to NVRoads.com.
Chains and/or snow tires are required all along the West Shore on California State Route 89.
The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter weather advisory that is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday. Up to 14 inches of snow is possible above 7,000 feet.
#Breaking : Non-injury three vehicle crash. SR-431 near Mt. Rose Ski Resort. One vehicle struck barrier, crossed center line and struck another vehicle head-on, third vehicle going too fast struck one of the first two vehicles. Slow down and arrive to your destination safely NV! pic.twitter.com/xr8o1vdNOU
— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) April 11, 2022
