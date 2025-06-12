Dig deeper into Tahoe trails

Tahoe boasts over 200 miles of trails across the region, and attracts thousands of avid recreationists every year who are keen to explore the area’s stunning natural beauty and rugged terrain. The range of trails on offer cater for all types of trail user, from those taking in the views on foot, to others seeking that rush of adrenaline on two wheels.

It’s fair to assume that if you’ve enjoyed a trail in Tahoe, the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, or TAMBA, has played a role in building or maintaining it. We’re a local non-profit trail-building organization that exists in large part thanks to the thousands of dedicated volunteers who are committed to giving back to the Tahoe trails they love. Last year, from May through October alone, TAMBA volunteers gave nearly 6,000 hours of their time to Tahoe trails across 850 volunteer trail work events, and we’re excited to offer even more opportunities to get involved in 2025.

TAMBA was built on the ethos that trails are for everyone, so if you love trails and want to get dirty keeping them in the best shape they can be, we’ll bet we have a dig day for you this season. Check out our list of hot projects this season and join us for a day in the field. There’s no better way to give back to the Tahoe trails you love!

Bijou Bike Park

We can’t think of a better place to hone your mountain biking skills than at the South Shore’s Bijou Bike Park. Boasting a variety of features including large and small pump tracks, a BMX track, and three progressive slopestyle lines, Bijou requires regular maintenance throughout the summer to ensure it’s accessible to everyone. TAMBA hosts a weekly Tune-Up Tuesday event at 6pm at Bijou Bike Park throughout the summer, and volunteers of all ages are encouraged to join.

Panorama Trail

Part of the South Shore’s Heavenly Mountain trails network, Panorama Trail, once complete, will open over 8 miles of multi-use trail to recreationists, offering a unique trail experience and breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe. TAMBA will host weekly volunteer trail work days starting in June and no experience is required to join us.

Road 73 Bypass

We’ll be adding the final touches to Phase 2 of the Road 73 Bypass trail near Tahoe City this summer. The trail provides a 2-mile singletrack connection so users can bypass a road, and includes tons of awesome rockwork and technical riding sections. Volunteers can join us every Saturday from June onwards to get involved in this project.

Meeks Ridge Trail

If you’re visiting Meeks Bay this summer, don’t forget to check out the stunning Meeks Ridge trail nearby and join us for a volunteer trail day to help get it completed! We’re pushing to complete 5 miles of trail to connect Meeks Bay to Lost Lake on Tahoe’s West Shore, with awesome views of Desolation wilderness, big granite, and pockets of rare old-growth trees along the way. We’ll be hosting weekly volunteer days starting in June, open to all.

TAMBA is building a Meeks Bay to Lost Lake connector on Tahoe’s West Shore Provided / First Tracks Productions

Check out TAMBA’s events calendar and volunteer opportunities to learn more about how you can grow Lake Tahoe’s connected trail network and mountain biking community. We welcome volunteers of all ages and it’s our mission to make trails inclusive and accessible for all.

Visit tamba.org to learn how you can make a difference.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the 2025 Tahoe Bike and Recreation Guide.