Author Kae Reed to discuss new book, ‘Dirt Around Lake Tahoe’

Thanks to a recently published book, readers can take a journey to dozens of trails throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond.

“The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Hikes” by author Kae Reed consists of articles originally published in Lake Tahoe News.

Reed will be a guest of the South Lake Tahoe Friends of the Library on Tuesday, July 30. She will read from the book, sign copies and answer questions starting at 6 p.m. at the library on Rufus Allen Boulevard.

One thing that sets this book apart from other guidebooks, according to a press release, is the rating system for scenic quality and difficulty. These have been added since the stories were originally published.

The variety of trails is another difference. Every shore of Lake Tahoe is covered, as well as popular and obscure trails just outside of the Tahoe Basin.

Descriptions include what time of year to explore the various areas, historical facts and details about what you may discover along the way.

“The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe” will be available for purchase that evening for $15 — cash only. The book is also available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble as a paperback and eBook.