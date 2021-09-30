Dirty Cello to play at Valhalla for 25th anniversary celebration

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valhalla’s Boat House is celebrating 25 years of performances on Oct. 6 with performances from Dirty Cello and friends. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Boathouse Theatre with tickets ranging from $32-$42.

The event will feature giveaways and special recognition of Valhalla’s founders. All of the donations received at the event will be put to the Boathouse Theater Improvement Fund.

The Dirty Cello show will feature a performance blues and bluegrass, from not your typical bluegrass band. Led by renowned classical cellist Rebecca Roundman, the genre-blending band plays high energy blues and bluegrass with a splash of classic rock thrown into the mix, creating a fun and at times uptempo jams.

Provided/Dirty Cello

The band, who Roudman says specializes in unique venues such as The Boathouse in Valhalla, is coming back off their latest tour in the far northern reaches of Iceland, where they played many shows including a slightly confused cowboy festival held in their honor.

“Everyone in the town dressed like American style cowboys,” said Roundman. “There were cowboy hats, camouflage clothes, beer drinking contests, and even a slightly confused singalong of Country Roads.”

Roudman and the band are excited to celebrate with everyone at The Boathouse, which was built in the late 1800’s, and shows off beautiful views of Lake Tahoe.

“The Boathouse is one of our favorite theaters to perform at, and we can’t wait to come back and put on a great show,” said Roundman.

For more information, visit Valhalla’s website at valhallatahoe.showare.com .